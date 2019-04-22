Sandals Resorts giving away free vacations to moms, military members, teachers, nurses

Sandals Resort is giving away free vacations to “people that rock” and probably need a vacation the most: moms, teachers, nurses and military members.
In honor of Mother’s Day, Teacher Appreciation Week, National Nurses Day and Military Appreciation Month, one lucky winner a day will receive a free seven-day, six-night luxury vacation for two at any Sandals or Beaches Resort of their choice.
The promotion runs every day in May.
Here’s how to enter:
- Nominate someone who is a teacher,nurse, mom, or active or retired military member, yourself included.
- Upload a photo of the nominee.
- Explain why they rock in 250 characters or less.
Airfare is not included. Click here to nominate someone and for official rules.
