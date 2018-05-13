Sandhill crane suffers apparent broken leg in Titusville car crash

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - Two vehicles and a sandhill crane were involved in a crash Saturday in Titusville, and when fire officials arrived to investigate, they found the large bird with a bystander who had it wrapped in a towel.

The crash happened about 5:30 p.m.

Officials with Titusville Fire and Emergency Services stayed with the crane, then took it back to the station to wait for someone from WILD Florida Rescue.

The bird was taken by the rescue crew with what appeared to be a broken leg, officials said.

Firefighters said they would provide an update on the crane once they learn more.

