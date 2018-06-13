Sanel Saint-Simon gets life sentence for killing girlfriend's daughter

ORLANDO, Fla. - A Florida man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing the teenage daughter of his longtime girlfriend.

The Orlando Sentinel reported that Sanel Saint-Simon was sentenced Tuesday.

Orange County jurors found Saint-Simon guilty in April of first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse.

Landscapers found 16-year-old Alexandria Chery's body on the Osceola-Polk county line in August 2014, several days after she was reported missing.

Saint-Simon helped raise Chery since she was about 5 years old. Her family has said Saint-Simon sexually abused her before her murder.

