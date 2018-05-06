Missing Sanford 12-year-old boy found safe, police say

SANFORD, Fla. - Twelve-year-old Noah Fraser, who had been missing since Friday, was located on Sunday and is safe, according to officials from the Sanford Police Department.

Police did not say where the Markham Woods Middle School seventh grader was located.

PREVIOUS STORY:

Officers said Fraser left the area of Regatta Shores Apartments after getting off of the bus and could now be in the area of Seminole Garden Apartments. They said he was last seen in a red shirt, black jacket, black pants and black shoes.

One of Fraser's teachers said he's a seventh grader at Markham Woods Middle School. If you have any information about Noah's whereabouts, call the Sanford Police Department at 407-688-5070.

