Sanford child calls 911 after he wanted to order pizza

SANFORD, Fla. - The Sanford Police Department delivered a pizza after a child called dispatch saying he was hungry.

Police said they responded to a home on Key Haven Drive for a well-being check after the boy told a dispatcher he wanted to order a pizza.

The boy's older sister told police she and her brother were fine and the boy grabbed the phone without her knowledge, according to Sanford police.

Investigators said officers used the situation as an opportunity to show the child the proper use of 911.

