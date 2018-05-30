Sanford flight attendant wins News 6's Tea with the Ladies contest

WINTER PARK, Fla. - A Sanford flight attendant was the lucky winner of News 6's Tea with the Ladies of 4 p.m. contest.

On Wednesday, viewer Catherine Clifford had tea with anchors Ginger Gadsden, Julie Broughton and Lisa Bell at The Glass Knife in Winter Park.

Clifford said she was so excited to win the contest that she rescheduled a trip to make sure she could attend. She said she's an avid News 6 viewer who likes to stay in the know.

"I watch (News 6) because I want to be up to date, I want to know what's going on. I want to be informed. You know, I got to tune in and see what's up if the Earth is coming apart. I need to know," Clifford said.

For your chance to win a prize from News 6, go to ClickOrlando.com/contests.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.