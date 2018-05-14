News

Sanford leaders consider allowing officers on A&E's 'Live PD'

Officers would appear on national TV shows

By Cathleigh Winningham - Producer

SANFORD, Fla. - The Sanford Police Department could soon get some new national attention thanks to a hit TV show. 

City leaders in Sanford are set to hear a proposal Monday that would allow the department to appear on the A&E show "Live PD." 

The show follows officers across the country on their nightly patrols, then broadcasts calls in nearly real-time. 

If Sanford city leaders agree to the proposal, Sanford could start appearing on the show later this year. 

 

 

 

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.