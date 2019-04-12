Sanford man accused of killing neighbor's plants over property line issue

A Sanford man is accused of killing his neighbor's plants over a property line issue, according to the Sanford Police Department.

SANFORD, Fla. - A Sanford man is accused of killing his neighbor's plants over a property line issue, according to the Sanford Police Department.

Police said 63-year-old Nelson Scott was charged with damage of property and burglary of structure.

Investigators said around 6:45 p.m. on March 20 officers responded to a house on the 3800 block of South Sanford Avenue for a report of criminal mischief.

Authorities said a victim told police she noticed 37 plants in her garden were starting to look as if they were sprayed with weed killer.

Officers said the victim told officers Scott told her not to plant anything in the garden because it was his property.

"If it's about the plants, I sprayed them because they are on my property," Scott told an officer, according to police.

Police said on March 28 the victim showed officers a legal document showing the garden is on her property.

Investigators said damage to the plants was around $1,000.

Authorities said Scott was arrested on April 8 and was transported to John E. Polk Correctional Facility.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.