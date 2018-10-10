Sanford man accused of sexually battering, threatening child

SANFORD, Fla. - A Sanford man used Facebook Messenger to receive explicit sexual messages and send violent threats to a child he sexually battered multiple times, according to Sanford Police Department officials.

Officials said Arsenio Evans, 28, sexually battered the child on five occasions after he told her through Facebook Messenger that he would shoot or kidnap her or a family member if she did not comply with his requests.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children sent a cyber tip to authorities on Sept. 2 when the agency became aware of nude images the victim was forced to send Evans through Facebook Messenger, according to the report.

The victim said she was scared of Evans, who she said grabbed her neck and pulled her hair on one occasion, so she did as he said, the affidavit said.

Evans was charged with five counts of sexual battery on a victim 12 years or older with the threat of a deadly weapon and one count of child abuse on Tuesday.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.