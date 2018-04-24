Sanford Middle School's We The People team heads to National Finals

SANFORD, Fla. - Some students are learning more about our government and Constitution in an interactive and competitive way.

This year, the highly successful We The People team from Sanford Middle School is ranked second in the state, and now, the group is headed to Washington, D.C. this weekend to represent Florida in the national finals.

Having competed at the state level for the past four years, this will be the first national competition for the We The People team.

The team uses its club period each week to meet in groups and go over topics ranging from the definition of democracy, the Supreme Court and the First Amendment.

Whether they go on to pursue politics or not, club members say they're getting great leadership experience in the program.

"Their job is to present a four-minute argument to the judges, and based on how they responded to the judges, the judges are going to ask them follow-up questions," Jennifer Coursin, a Sanford Middle School civics teacher, said.

"I'm thinking about being a lawyer or a politician or something along the lines of having a big public speaking role when I grow up, so having this experience now helps me," eighth-grade student Taylor Randa said.

The group will be in Washington, D.C. for the national finals Friday through Tuesday. For more information about the We The People program, click here.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.