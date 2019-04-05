Sanford mom turns son over to police after seeing him on the news

SANFORD, Fla. - A Sanford mother turned her son over to police after she saw surveillance footage of him on the news, according to the Sanford Police Department.

Police said the mom’s 15-year-old son was one of two people arrested in connection to an armed burglary.

Investigators said they received a call about two men walking through a neighborhood carrying large duffel bags and a rifle around 10:45 a.m. on April 3.

Authorities said the victim told police someone stole his:

XBOX 360

PlayStation 4

Ten pairs of sneakers

A ring

A gold Cuban link necklace

HP Stream Notebook

Remington shotgun

The incident happened in the Baker’s Crossing Neighborhood.

Investigators shared the surveillance footage on social media.

Once the footage was shared by local news outlets, the teen's mom turned her son in.

The teen was charged with criminal mischief and grand theft.

The 18-year-old was charged with one count of armed burglary and one count of grand theft of a firearm.



