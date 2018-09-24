Sanford officials expected to approve funds for RiverWalk extension

SANFORD, Fla. - Plans to improve the RiverWalk in Sanford could take another big step forward Monday.

City leaders are expected to approve spending more than $14 million to rebuild the seawall along a stretch of Lake Monroe.

The project is known as Phase 3 of the RiverWalk extension.

Officials say it is part of a bigger project that will eventually include a 25-mile loop around the lake for walkers, runners and bikers.

Monday's city council meeting is set for 7 p.m.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.