Sanford Police arrest man accused of carjacking 2 women

SANFORD, Fla. - The Sanford Police Department arrested the man accused of carjacking two women.

Brandon Washington has been charged with carjacking and attempted kidnapping.

One of the victims told investigators Washington stole her car near the Food Max Store on Oxford Road in Fern Park around 4:50 p.m. Monday, according to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office arrest report.

The arrest report shows the victim told officers Washington forced her into her car while she was trying to drive away from the store.

The victim told investigators he kept demanding her car keys and she was able to slip around him and get away from him, according to the arrest report.

She told officers Washington left in her car, according to the arrest report.

Investigators said around two hours later, Washington was accused of attempting to kidnap another woman and stealing her car in Orange County.

Washington left the scene in Orange County in a brown Kia Soul, according to investigators.

Authorities said officers with the Sanford Police Department spotted Washington driving the brown Kia Soul.

Police said he fled from officers and crashed into several roadside mailboxes.

Investigators said he left the Kia Soul and was caught by officers during a foot chase.

He was transported to the John E. Polk Correctional Facility.

