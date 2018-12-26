Sanford police investigate report of shots fired outside Walmart

SANFORD, Fla. - For nearly two hours Christmas Day, police in Sanford investigated the possibility that shots had been fired outside a Walmart store.

The scene has since been cleared.

About 9 p.m., a police officer working an off-duty detail at the Walmart on Rinehart Road heard what was believed to be gunshots fired near his location, the Sanford Police Department said.

The parking lot, surrounding businesses and roadway were shut down for the safety of the community, according to police.

Many departments, assisted, including the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, Oviedo police, Casselberry police, Lake Mary police, Winter Springs police and Altamonte Springs police.

"With the assistance of these agencies, we were able to conduct searches of vehicles and maintain the safety of the area during the investigation," Sanford officials said on Twitter. "The investigation is ongoing, and as always, we ask for the community’s assistance regarding any information about this incident."

