Sanford police need your help solving apartment shooting

SANFORD, Fla. - Sanford police are asking for help identifying the gunman in a shooting and possible robbery last month that left a man critically injured.

Officers said they were called Oct. 14 to the Wyndham Crest Apartments by a man asking for help after he had been shot.

Witnesses told police they saw the victim drive from the back of the complex before parking his vehicle and getting out. According to police, the victim then got out and asked a good Samaritan to call 911 because he had just been robbed.

After becoming unresponsive, the victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where he remains in critical condition, police said.

Police said Tuesday that so far, investigators have determined the man was sitting in the driver seat of the vehicle he was in when he was shot, and he was likely shot by someone he knew, who was likely sitting in the front passenger seat at the time.

Officers said investigators have been collecting physical evidence and interviewing possible witnesses since the shooting and are currently following several leads but still looking to learn more.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Sanford Police Department or submit an anonymous tip through Crimeline by calling 800-423-8477 or visiting Crimeline.org.

Crimeline tips that help solve a felony case could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

