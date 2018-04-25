Sanford police offer $50 gift cards for guns

SANFORD, Fla. - Sanford police on Wednesday will buy back residents' guns for a $50 Target gift card.

The Sanford Police Department is holding a gun buyback program from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 550 W. First St.

According to police, officers will give one $50 gift card to every person who turns in a gun until the cards are gone. Police said there will be no questions asked about the guns.

"Only firearms will be accepted. Please no BB or Airsoft guns," Sanford police tweeted.

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.