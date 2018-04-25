News

Sanford police offer $50 gift cards for guns

1-day buyback program held at 550 W. First St.

By Daniel Dahm - Digital Manager
Getty Images

SANFORD, Fla. - Sanford police on Wednesday will buy back residents' guns for a $50 Target gift card.

The Sanford Police Department is holding a gun buyback program from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 550 W. First St.

More News Headlines

According to police, officers will give one $50 gift card to every person who turns in a gun until the cards are gone. Police said there will be no questions asked about the guns.

"Only firearms will be accepted. Please no BB or Airsoft guns," Sanford police tweeted.

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.