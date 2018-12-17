Sanford police revisit clues in 16-year-old cold case

SANFORD, Fla. - Investigators are revisiting clues in a cold case 16 years after a man was found dead in Seminole County, according to the Sanford Police Department.

Police said Monday, exactly 16 years from the evening Michael Walker's body was found, that the cold case was being reviewed by the department's criminal investigations unit.

Officers said evidence collected in the case is being revisited in hopes of finding material that can be reanalyzed using more advanced technology, including DNA analysis. Investigators are also looking through interviews that have been conducted to find witnesses who may need to be interviewed again, police said.

Walker's body was found partially dressed Dec. 17, 2002, in a wooded area in the 1700 block of West 13th Street, according to police. Investigators said signs of trauma were found on his head and upper torso.

The Police Department is calling on the community to help investigators get answers in the case.

"The Sanford Police Department is looking for closure for this 16-year-old case and asking for the community’s help with any information that would lead to the person(s) responsible for killing Michael Walker," the department said in a statement.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477, or visit www.crimeline.org to submit an anonymous tip.

Tips that lead to solving felony cases may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000, the department said.

Information can also be reported directly to the Sanford Police Department by calling 407-688-5070.

