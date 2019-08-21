Sanford police search for lawn equipment thieves

SANFORD, Fla. - The Sanford Police Department is searching for the suspects accused of stealing lawn equipment.

Police said around 1:40 a.m. Tuesday the three suspects drove up in a stolen Ford F-250 to Press Mowers and Equipment on French Avenue and entered the business by shattering the glass to the front door with bolt cutters.

Investigators said they removed lawn equipment and two generators.

The police department shared a video of the incident on Facebook.

The video shows the suspects breaking glass doors and carrying away handfuls of lawn equipment.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 407-688-5070.

