Sanford police want 'Live PD' proposal removed from city agenda

SANFORD, Fla. - The Sanford Police Department wants to pull the plug on a television show that could put it in the national spotlight.
The department wants a proposal that would have them appear on the A&E show "Live PD" removed from the city agenda.
The show follows officers from across the country on their nightly patrols and then broadcasts calls in nearly real-time.
Chief Cecil Smith says after the proposal was presented, it created a discussion and gave an opposite effect that was intended.
Smith says the department is now developing an in-house social media newscast to inform the public.
