Sanford seawall construction begins

SANFORD, Fla. - Sanford is getting a seawall, which means drivers along a busy road will have to deal with closures for the next six months.

The changes are part of the $14 million RiverWalk project around Lake Monroe.

Traffic shifts are planned to begin Monday on the portion of W. Seminole Boulevard that borders the lake.

Eleven underground pipe crossings along the 3 1/2 mile stretch of road are being replaced because of their age. Some pipes are more than 80 years old.

The road closures will be completed in three phases running from east to west, along with new traffic patterns for each phase until the project is completed Sept. 30.

The RiverWalk trail will remain open during construction. RiverWalk is expected to include a 25-mile loop around Lake Monroe for walkers, runners and bikers by next year.

