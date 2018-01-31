Volusia sheriff: 'Young thug' carjacked man, stole Corvette

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Sanford teenager is behind bars in connection with an armed carjacking of a man's Corvette over the weekend.
Police said 16-year-old Robert L. Smith is accused of following a 76-year-old Deltona man to his home, pointing a gun at him and demanding his sports car.
More News Headlines
- Deputies: Man puts gun to victim's head, steals his Corvette
- How to survive being carjacked
- 'You better not say anything:' Gunman carjacks woman in Sanford, police say
- Man accused of stealing car with child inside arrested, police say
- 'Get out before I shoot you:' Victim describes carjacking outside Topgolf
- Man carjacked at Top Golf near Orlando
- DeLand police search for attempted carjackers
- Standoff ends after man carjacked at gunpoint, deputies say
Deputies said the victim told them he had just returned to his home on Star Court around 3:05 p.m.
after shopping at a thrift store in Orange City when the carjacker put a gun to his head and demanded he hand over the keys to the red 2016 Corvette.
“This could have turned tragic. A young thug points a gun at a 76-year-old man and steals his car from his driveway,” Sheriff Mike Chitwood said. “We made this a priority due to the severity of the crime.”
The Corvette was found backed into a spot at an apartment complex, located about a half-mile from the thrift store,
shortly after the victim notified the Sheriff's Office of the incident, deputies said.
Deputies were able to use OnStar in-vehicle security and a sheriff's helicopter to locate the car.
Smith is in juvenile detention in Sanford with no bail. Officials said Smith will be extradited to Volusia County in a few days. He is charged with armed carjacking and grand theft.
Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.