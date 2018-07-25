Satellite Beach activist concerned about development on possibly contaminated land

SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. - During a community meeting Tuesday night, Satellite Beach city leaders, developers and residents will discuss a new development planned on grounds that some citizens are worried is possibly contaminated with toxic chemicals.

Satellite Beach has received international publicity because of fears of a possible cancer cluster.

A Military Times report in April found chemicals used at Patrick Air Force Base seeped into groundwater.

"We need to know is the ground safe? Is the water safe," environmental activist Matt Fleming said.

Those tough questions are gripping the small beach-side city.

Twenty graduates of Satellite High School battled rare cancers in their 20s or 30s and with no family history.

"There is definitely a clustering of cancer cases," Fleming said.

At the old Satellite Shores neighborhood, which was once military housing, Fleming, who is also known for his role with Save the Mid-Reach, a group opposed to local beach renourishment projects, says new developers should not rebuild if the public cannot be assured the land is safe.

Million-dollar homes will be built atop the demolished neighborhood.

"There needs to be comprehensive testing. That includes soil testing, shallow water well testing, deep water well testing and testing of the water in the Indian River Lagoon," Fleming said.

Groundwater was tested last week in other parts of the city. The week before, drinking water was sampled at 13 beachside schools. City officials said the water has been tested near the old military housing area multiple times, most recently, by the latest property owners.

"At this point, the city does not feel additional testing on this development site is warranted," city manager Courtney Barker said in an email to News 6 Tuesday.

Fleming is advocating for more testing throughout the city.

"If there are chemicals present, it needs to be cleaned up," he said. "It needs to involve every level of government."

Water testing results are expected to be shared at the next concerned citizens meeting on Aug. 5 at the Satellite Beach Civic Center.

