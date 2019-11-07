Satellite Beach approves rezoning for hotel property off A1A

SATELLITE BEACH, Fla - City council members voted 4-to-2 on Wednesday to approve a conceptual plan that would change the zoning of a parcel of land, clearing the way for the construction of a new hotel.

Residents packed the city council chambers for an hourslong public hearing on the matter.

They found out the property, located at the corner of State Road A1A and Sheerwater Parkway, once served as home for military housing for families stationed at Patrick Air Force Base.

Now that those homes have been demolished, a developer has new plans for the 27 acres.

He wants to build a 222-room hotel, three condo buildings, 72 single-family homes and an elevated bridge that would cross A1A into Hightower Park beach area.

Some residents expressed environmental concerns, such as sea turtle nests being threatened.

Others were concerned about hotel guests bringing beach chairs to the beach and littering.

Council members assured residents that their environmental concerns would be addressed when the​​ project reached the engineering and final stages.

The resolution passed on Wednesday night.

Council members said they still need to vote on the ordinance, which will have two separate readings and upcoming city council meetings.



