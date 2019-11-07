Satellite Beach City Council supports Brevard aquarium project

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - The Satellite Beach City Council has approved a resolution backing the Brevard Zoo aquarium project to be built in Port Canaveral.

Council members said each government agency is voting on a similar resolution as a show of support for the project.

City Council documents show the aquarium will be partially funded by tourism development taxes.

Private donations have also gone toward the aquarium.

In February, Florida Today reporter Dave Berman wrote that the 130,000-square-foot facility would be built south of State Road 528 on the south side of Port Canaveral.



Projections from the Aquarium Project website predict the aquarium would create at least 900 jobs and would bring in $85.5 million in area sales.

The aquarium will serve as an area for the Indian River Lagoon restoration, according to City Council documents.

