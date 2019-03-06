Sauce lovers rejoice: Heinz launches two new sauces

Heinz’s family of sauces is growing by two. Welcome Maymust and Mayocue.

After the success of Mayochup, a combination of mayonnaise and ketchup, the sauce company wanted to try to new combinations, its officials announced Tuesday.

Mayomust is a combination of mayonnaise and mustard, while Mayocue combines mayonnaise and barbecue sauce.

“Sauce lovers nationwide have been mixing different condiments to create flavor combinations that will take their favorite foods to the next level for years,” said Nicole Kulwicki, director of marketing for the Heinz brand. “First with Mayochup sauce and now with Mayocue and Mayomust sauces, we’re taking out the guesswork."

Heinz officials said the new sauces will appear on shelves later this month with a 16.5 oz. bottle selling for $3.49.

With these combinations, you can now make more room in your fridge with the elimination of bottles.

Thanks to the fans of Mayochup, our saucy family is growing! Which flavor mashup are you most excited to dip into? — Heinz Ketchup (@HeinzKetchup_US) March 5, 2019

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.