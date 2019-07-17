Savvy Utah boy catches attention selling ‘ice cold beer'

A Utah boy's creative marketing for “Ice cold beer” caught the attention or many, including Utah police.

Apparently his twist on a lemonade stand didn’t sit well with some and the Brigham City Police Department received several calls, according to its Facebook post.

"This young man, in the area of 600 South 200 East, has a twist on a lemonade stand. Yep, he’s selling beer ... ROOT BEER, that is. His marketing strategy has resulted in several calls to the BCPD, but apparently it's paid off as business has been good.”

Turns out, there was nothing for people to be worried about.

If you take a closer look at the sign you can see “root” written in smaller letters just above the work beer.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.