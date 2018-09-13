Say what? All Publix subs on sale this week

All Publix subs are on sale this week.
Yes, you read that right. And you have every right to be excited.
Side note: all #PubSubs are $5.99 right now. #TreatYourself ◘Allison — Publix (@Publix) September 13, 2018
Even though I know you will, you don’t have to rush out today to get a sub, as the deal lasts until Sept. 26.
Hi Cody! All subs including Boars Head and Publix meat are included in this promotion. 😄 ◘Allison — Publix (@Publix) September 13, 2018
Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.