Say what? All Publix subs on sale this week

Every pub sub on sale for $5.99, even chicken tender sub

By Stacy Shanks - Social Media Producer

All Publix subs are on sale this week.

Yes, you read that right. And you have every right to be excited.

Even though I know you will, you don’t have to rush out today to get a sub, as the deal lasts until Sept. 26.

 

 

