Scam Alert: Tyler Perry not giving away anything on Facebook

By now you’ve probably seen Facebook posts touting giveaways of houses, cars and money from Tyler Perry.

Those giveaways are too good to be true, and Perry is speaking out to warn people about the phishing scam.

“Do not give your information away to any of these people,” he said in the video. “Do not give them anything. And I don’t know who they are, but everyday, we have to get 10, 20, 30 of these things shut down on Facebook.”

This has been frustrating for the star and his team, as they have to get those fake Facebook pages shut down daily.

Remember this the next time you see one on social media.



