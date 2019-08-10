Scheme targets utility customers in Kissimmee

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A new scheme is targeting utility customers in Kissimmee.

The Kissimmee Utility Authority said scammers are calling people and saying their service will be disconnected because of unpaid balances on their accounts.

Officials said they received more than 150 reports of this happening Friday.

The company will not disconnect your service until after sending a warning through the mail and leaving an automated message on the phone.

Officials said the company will never demand payment on the phone.



