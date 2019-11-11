School bus crash causes traffic delay by Millinockett Lane

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County Fire Rescue crews were working a school bus crash along Millinockett Lane Monday morning.

Authorities said 21 students were on board headed toward Forsyth Woods Elementary. First responders were assessing the extent of injuries around 9:18 a.m. by Smathers Avenue.

OCFR said the crash happened at 8:24 a.m. School officials said students will be picked up by another bus and taken to school.

