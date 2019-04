ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 15-year-old girl suffered minor injuries when a school bus was involved in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Gotha, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

The crash happened at South Apopka Vineland Road and Steer Lake Road before 4 p.m.

Officials said 51 children were on the bus at the time of the crash.

No other details were immediately available.

