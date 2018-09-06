School bus driver cited after crashing into garbage truck, troopers say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A Marion County school bus driver received a traffic citation after crashing into a garbage truck while 39 students were on board Thursday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said Robyn Kauffman was driving the bus on Southwest 84th Avenue Road at about 2:45 p.m. when she attempted to navigate around a garbage truck that was stopped while the operators loaded up trash.

There was not enough room for the bus to move around the truck, which resulted in the bus hitting the driver's side mirror of the garbage truck, according to the crash report. The school bus was not damaged and the students on board were not injured.

Kauffman received a careless driving citation. It's unclear from what school the bus was coming.

