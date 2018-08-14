10 children injured in school bus crash in Orange County, officials say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Ten children were injured when a school bus and a pickup truck were involved in a crash Tuesday afternoon, according to officials from Orange County Fire Rescue.

The crash was reported at about 5:22 p.m. on East 13th Street and Clarcona Road.

Officials said 10 children suffered minor injuries. None of them required hospitalization, officials said.

The bus was coming from Positive Pathways Transition Center and there were 14 students on board, according to an Orange County Public Schools spokeswoman.

