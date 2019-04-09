School bus, two other vehicles involved in Seminole County crash, officials say

SANFORD, Fla. - Authorities are responding to a crash involving a school bus and two other vehicles, according to Seminole County fire officials.

Officials said the crash took place near Nolan Road and Myrtle Street in Sanford before 4:40 p.m., around the time a severe thunderstorm warning expired at 4:30 p.m. Officials have not said if weather played a role in the crash.

A light or power pole was also hit during the incident, officials said.

It's unclear what led to the crash or if any students were on the bus. Officials said no one was injured.

No other details were immediately available.

