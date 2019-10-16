Volusia school district's bus fleet to be inspected after fire

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - The entire fleet of Volusia County's school buses is being inspected after one of them caught fire with at least one student on board, according to officials.

The fire happened last Thursday in the parking lot of Spruce Creek High School following a football game.

Officials with the Volusia County school district said there was an issue with the starter on the bus.

District leaders said they have reviewed the service records for the bus and believe the fire was an isolated incident.

As a precaution, officials said all the buses in the fleet are now under inspection to make sure there are no problems.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.