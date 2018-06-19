Marion school officer who confronted gunman awarded for heroism

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - The Marion County Sheriff's Office corporal who confronted and arrested a gunman at an Ocala high school earlier this year has been named the 2018 School Resource Officer of the Year.

Attorney General Pam Bondi announced the award for Corporal Jimmy Long on Tuesday.

“Corporal Long is the true definition of a hero. After hearing a gunshot on the campus of Forest High School, Corporal Long did not hesitate to protect the lives of innocent high schoolers,” Bondi said. “Corporal Long’s actions undoubtingly saved many lives and I am thankful for his courage. May his quick and selfless response be a testament to the bravery required of a school resource officer. Thank you, Corporal Long.”

On April 20, officials said 20-year-old Sky Bouche hid a gun in a guitar case and shot a student in the ankle at Forest High School. Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods said Long confronted Bouche minutes after he heard a gunshot and took the suspect into custody.

Long's body camera video from the day of the on-campus shooting shows him running with his gun drawn to teacher Kelly Pansuk's classroom where Bouche was standing with his hands on his head, wearing a tactical vest.

Long immediately handcuffed Bouche and cleared students and staff members from the classroom.

"Do you have any other weapons on this campus? Do you have any other explosives on this campus?" Long asksed.

With Bouche secured, Long then worked on gathering information about how he got on campus, if he had anyone with him and other details surrounding the shooting.

Bouche was arrested on eight charges and is being held at the Marion County Jail.

