Schools need to do more to protect students, expert says

ORLANDO, Fla. - An expert in active shootings and mass casualties said school districts must spend more money on security in the wake of a deadly shooting at a high school in South Florida.

Broward County sheriff's investigators said the gunman tripped the school's fire alarm, luring students outside, where he opened fire.

Zach Hudson, a former member of law enforcement, said the shooting should have never happened.

"The reality is: That's the way they're luring people into kill zones," he said.

Hudson said he would like to see tougher penalties on false fire alarms. He said he wants to see metal detectors placed at all schools.

He also said he wants more lockdown drills at school and more staff trained in basic lifesaving techniques.

He admits that is going to take money, which some districts say they don't have.

"At the end of the day, what price is it going to be to keep our kids safe?" Hudson asked.

Until districts can find the money for tighter school security, Hudson said parents can help their children. He said they need to make sure their children are aware of their surroundings, know where the nearest exits are located and are alert to anything that sounds like a firecracker.

