Scottish heritage invades Winter Springs this weekend

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. - Winter Springs will come alive with the feel of Scotland this weekend with the Central Florida Scottish Highland Games.

The weekend festival runs Jan. 19 and 20 at Central Winds Park.

Watch top athletes compete in events that date back centuries by tossing caber and sheaf and throwing hammer and stone.

There is free parking and shuttle all weekend at the Central Winds Park and satellite lots from 7 a.m. to 9 30 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Visitors can also witness competitors dance traditional Scottish Highlands dances, hear pipe and drum bands, shoot longbows for an additional fee and carry a really big boulder.

If that doesn’t sound like fun, there’s also Border Collies wowing the crowd with herding, a medieval camp, Scottish whiskey and food samples, clan tents and games for kids.

Oh, don’t forget you can hug a unicorn, the national animal of Scotland.

Tickets can be purchased online, at sponsor locations or at the gate with cash or credit card.

Advance adult tickets cost $20 on Saturday and $15 on Sunday. If purchased at the gate, adults are $25 on Saturday and $20 on Sunday.

Children ages 6 to 11 cost $5 day. Students ages 12 to 17 cost $10 a day with valid ID. Children under 6 are free. Active military members cost $10 a day with current military ID.

Event schedule:

Friday – Hilton Orlando, Altamonte Springs

- Whisky tasting, 5 to 6:30 p.m.

- Scottish country dancing, 8 p.m.

- Live music, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday – 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

- Welcoming Ceremonies, noon

Sunday – 8:45 a.m. to 5 p.m.

- Kirkin’ O’ the Tartans, 9 a.m.

- Welcoming Ceremonies, 12:30 p.m.

Satellite parking locations:

- Winter Springs Elementary School, 701 W State Rd 434, Winter Springs

- The Foundry Church, 1491 E State Rd 434, Winter Springs

- Indian Trails Middle School, 415 Tuskawilla Rd, Winter Springs, Saturday only

- Keeth Elementary School, 425 Tuskawilla Rd, Winter Springs, Sunday only

The event is hosted by The Scottish-American Society of Central Florida. More information can be found here.



