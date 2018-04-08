SCSO teacher failed to report relationship between student, adult volunteer, deputies say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A Lake Howell High School theater teacher was arrested Friday for not reporting a sexual relationship between an adult volunteer at the school and a student, officials said.

Seminole County Sheriff's Office officials said the student told the teacher, James Brendlinger, on March 16 that she was in a sexual relationship with the adult volunteer for the theater class.

On March 28, a notification was made by the student to an abuse hotline about the relationship, deputies said.

Brendlinger admitted on April 5 that he knew about the relationship and didn't report it, the Sheriff's Office said.

"Mr. Bredinger was immediately placed on administrative leave with pay Friday, April 6 pending further investigation," a Seminole county Public Schools representative said in a statement. "A decision regarding further discipline will be determined upon completion of the law enforcement and district investigation."

Brendlinger was arrested Friday and charged with failure to report suspected child sexual abuse. He was taken to the John E. Polk Correctional Facility, where he was booked. He posted $2,000 bail later that night.

