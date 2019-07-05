Search continues for Carnival cruise worker who fell overboard

MIAMI - The Coast Guard is searching for a 37-year-old man who fell overboard from the cruise ship Carnival Victory about 30 miles northwest of Cuba.

Coast Guard 7th District watchstanders received a report Thursday from the Carnival Victory that a crew member fell overboard, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

Watchstanders launched a Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crew and diverted the Coast Guard Cutter Charles Sexton (WPC-1108) crew to search.

The ship was returning to Miami from a four-day Caribbean cruise when the man went overboard. The Victory is expected to pull into port Friday.

