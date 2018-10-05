Search continues for missing Florida mom, baby

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A statewide missing child alert has been issued for a 1-year-old St. Petersburg child.

Law enforcement officers are searching for Future Johnson and his mother, Sydney Wyatt, 28.

Investigators say Future and his mother were last seen Wednesday afternoon in Pinellas County.

Detectives say the car Wyatt was driving was found abandoned with all of Future's belongings inside.

Future is 1 foot tall and 20 pounds. He has short blond hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a pink, gray and navy blue shirt, cotton shorts that look like denim, and blue and green Nike shoes.

Wyatt is 5-foot-3 and 150 pounds. She has brown hair, with the left side of her head shaved, and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants.

Police say Wyatt has several tattoos, including:

The letter "S" on her left her left ring finger

The word "rusty" on her left chest by her collarbone

The word "Future" on her right chest by her collarbone

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call police.

