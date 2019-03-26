Search for armed robbery suspect puts Orange County schools on lockout

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A search for an armed robbery suspect with an active warrant Tuesday morning led to a lockout at three schools, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they were conducting surveillance on the suspect in the area of Conroy Winderemere Road and South Apopka Vineland Road when the suspect evaded authorities and fled on foot, a news release said.

Olympia High School, Chain of Lakes Middle School and Windy Ridge Elementary School were placed on lockouts at 11 a.m. as a precaution while deputies searched for the suspect. As of noon, the schools were still under lockouts.

During a lockout, students are told to go inside their classrooms and teachers instruct as usual while maintaining an increased situational awareness and keeping perimeter doors locked.

Deputies said the suspect has been arrested.

No further information was immediately available.

