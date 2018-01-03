Search halted for missing Orlando cave diver

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Marion County deputies have ended their search for a cave diver who disappeared just two days after Christmas.

According to the sheriff's office, Alexander James McKeeman, 25, of Orlando, went into the water at the Silver Glen Springs Recreation Area on Dec. 27. When the park closed, his car and personal belongings were still there.

Deputies said a four-day search for McKeeman turned up nothing. They believe he entered the spring and never came out.

Anyone with information about McKeeman is asked to call the Marion County Sheriff's Office at 352-369-6715.

