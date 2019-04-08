2 in custody after armed home invasion in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Two people wanted in connection with a home invasion in Marion County have been taken into custody, authorities said.

Marion County deputies said a heavy law enforcement presence could be seen Monday morning in the Summer Glen subdivision after the masked pair fled on foot following an armed home invasion near Marion Oaks.

Deputies continued searching for them in the neighborhood until they were able to locate them. The community was asked to stay alert and avoid the area as the search was underway.

Authorities have not released the names of the suspects or said what charges they're facing.

Sheriff's office officials said the incident does appear to be random.

No other details were immediately available.

