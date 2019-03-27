Search for suspect prompts lockdowns at Osceola schools, officials say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A search for a suspect in a stolen vehicle case placed two Osceola County schools on lockdown Wednesday, officials said.

Authorities said they were searching the area of U.S. 192 and John Young Parkway after the suspect tried to flee from law enforcement officers.

Kissimmee police responded to assist the Osceola County Sheriff's Office, officials said.

As a precaution, Osceola High School and Thacker Avenue Elementary School for International Studies were placed on lockdown while the search was underway, a spokesperson with the Osceola County school district said.

The suspect was eventually taken into custody, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The lockdowns were lifted and a call was sent out to parents notifying them of the incident, school district officials said.

No other details were immediately available.

