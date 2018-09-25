Search intensifies for missing teen with muscular dystrophy

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - Investigators in Flagler County are trying to locate a teen with a medical condition who hasn't been seen in several days.

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office said Rickey Wheeler, 17, was reported missing by his mother on Friday evening after he wandered away from his Palm Coast apartment complex near the 700 block of Madison Green Circle.

On Monday, deputies were seen walking in a wooded area near the complex with flashlights and binoculars.

Neighbor Sheen Boyd said she's seen law enforcement officials searching the area since Friday.

"As a parent, it's scary," Boyd said. "You don't know which way to look. (There are) a lot of wooded areas (and) a lot of water. It's just ... heartbreaking. I'm looking around and all the helicopters -- it's really real. Police walk up to me and ask me questions (and) take my name down. I have my son with me at all times now and am more observant."

​Investigators said the 17-year-old is in need of his medication for muscular dystrophy.

"Along with the search, there's also a parallel investigation going on," Undersheriff Jack Bisland said. "You try to (learn) more about (Wheeler) to help us identify areas where we might be putting our efforts a little better to search. (We're) concerned, as you would imagine."

Detectives said Wheeler had wandered off in July but was found a couple hours later.

Law enforcement officials will hold a briefing Tuesday morning to evaluate the best search plan going forward.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.