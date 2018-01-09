Search launched for missing Flagler County woman

PALM COAST, Fla. - Flagler County sheriff's deputies are searching for a missing 31-year-old woman.

Authorities said Tuesday that Ashley Marie Churchill was last seen on or about Jan. 5, 2018 in the "B" section of Palm Coast.

Ashley was described as a white woman with brown hair brown eyes. She's 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.

Anyone with information about Churchill's whereabouts is asked to call the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office at 386-313-4911.

No other details have been released.

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.