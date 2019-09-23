Search launched for missing swimmer off Cocoa Beach

COCOA BEACH, Fla. - Authorities are searching for a man who was last seen swimming off Cocoa Beach, according to police.

The search-and-rescue mission is taking place Monday near 3rd Street.

Cocoa Beach police said the man was with his family, who reported him missing.

Brevard County lifeguards, Cocoa Beach firefighters and police officers are searching for the man. The Brevard County sheriff's helicopter is also being used in the search.

No other details have been released.







