Search on after boater disappears in Windermere waters, officials say

WINDERMERE, Fla. - Several crews are searching waters near 1 Down Dr. in Windermere after a man went in and didn’t come back up, deputies said.

Officials with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies, Chase, marine units, the Orange County Fire Department and Windermere officials were called to the area at 5 p.m. when a man in his 30s went into the water off a boat and disappeared.

The crews are are searching the waters for the victim.

No other details were immediately released.

