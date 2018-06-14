Missing boater found dead on Lake Dora in Tavares

TAVARES, Fla. - A search on Lake Dora ended Thursday evening after authorities found the body of a boater who had been reported missing, officials from the Lake County Sheriff's Office said.

The search began around 3:30 p.m. after a witness saw a 46-year-old man enter the water then disappear after a few minutes.

The man's body was recovered shortly before 6:30 p.m. He was identified as Gregory Scott Justice.

Detectives said they are investigating Justice's cause of death but the circumstances do not appear to be suspicious.

Several agencies were involved in the search, Florida Fish and Wildlife, the Tavares Police Department, and the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Check back for more information on this developing story.



